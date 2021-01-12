The elegance of Nadia Morgenthaler











She worked for Chopard, taught at the Ecole d ’Art Appliquée in Geneva, directed the Arts Fusion high jewelery atelier but, above all, Nadia Morgenthaler has conquered a special place in the world of jewelry with her Maison. The fresh air of Lake Geneva inspired the designer the pleasure of embroidering metal and, instead of dewdrops, small pearls appeared on Nadia Morgenthaler’s jewels, like precious drops dotting rings, earrings and pendants. Now her jewels have also landed on the Net-à-porter marketplace, with seven pieces that summarize the creative path of the Swiss designer.



Her style is not imitable: Nadia Morgenthaler arrived there in 2013, after spending 25 years in the Geneva jewelery workshops. Her collections are a synthesis between a somewhat Victorian style and a little luxury of the maharajas. But they never cross over into overly flashy jewelry. They are, however, carefully crafted and, above all, have that aesthetic lightness that makes them refined and immediately desirable.

















