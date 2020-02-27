The elaborate jewels of Emeline Piot for Mathon











Mathon, Parisian jewelry founded in the seventies by the goldsmith artist Roger Mathon, proposes to another artist, Emeline Piot, to design a collection of jewelry. This is not just any collection, but a series of jewels that are the result of the particularly intense collaboration between Emeline Piot and the artisans of the Atelier Mathon. These are very elaborate jewels, with a style that for some reason recalls art nouveau, but also oriental art. Bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings are certainly different from the usual ones and are also looking for women capable of wearing them: they are not jewelry for everyone.



The themes of inspiration for the jewels are animals and plants, but without any idea of ​​representing natural elements. Rather, they are a rich elaboration of the original subject. The materials used are top quality with a large choice of gems, such as red and orange spinel, black cabochon spinels, Paraíba tourmalines, blue sapphires, GVS diamonds, emeralds.

















