The earliest jewels of Venice

The Venice Film Festival always attracts the attention not only of fans of the big screen, but also of those who love looking at clothes and jewelery worn on the red carpet. Here are the first jewels that shone on the Lido, the island of the city that hosts the event.

Caterina Murino, the godmother of the festival, opened the exhibition with jewels designed by Pasquale Bruni, with the necklace and ring from the Alleluià collection in white gold and diamonds, together with a ring from the Giardini Segreti line in white gold and diamonds. In Pasquale Bruni also the creative director & producer Eleonora Carisi.

Other Italian jewels, but this time by Pomellato for Bianca Balti, who showed up with a dress by Ermanno Scervino: the model wore a large chain necklace with a large blue topaz.

The silver of Pianegonda, however, was the choice of the Italian actress Francesca Inaudi, at the Lido of Venice with the new creations of the Maison of the Bros Manifatture group. The interpreter wore the new jewels from the Assoluto collection during the inaugural ceremony which crowned director Liliana Cavani with a Golden Lion for her lifetime achievement.

Italian jewels also for the Italian actress and former model Sveva Alviti, who chose jewels by Damiani. Valentina Cabassi, model and girlfriend of rapper Ernia, has instead chosen the diamonds of the Parisian Maison Messika.