The dynastic collection of Alessi Domenico

For historians, a dynasty is a sequence of kings or rulers who belong to the same family. But a dynasty can also be that of entrepreneurs of a company. That of the Alessi Domenico company, one of the main ones in the Arezzo district (Tuscany), for example, closely resembles a dynasty. The company, in fact, is sailing towards 80 years: it was founded in 1946 by Domenico Alessi, who left with his goldsmith shop. In 1969, his son Giovanni took over from the founder and, 20 years later, it was the turn of his sons Patrizia, Nico, Paolo, Roberto and Mauro. And now (for the moment), it was the turn of the fourth generation, with Filippo and then Alice and Tobia Alessi. In short, a dynasty specialized in gold jewelry, in particular in chains.



And, perhaps to recall the epic of the company and, above all, of the family, one of the latest collections by Alessi Domenico is called Dinasty (with the i instead of the y). The collection continues in the tradition of the chain, but uses special diamond setting techniques to enrich the rings of the jewel with a brilliant pavé.

















