The dreamy crystals of JiaJia Jewelry

Before being cut according to geometric shapes decided by man, the gems of jewels are crystals. So why not keep their original shape? A consideration that Jia-Jia Zhu, who grew up between Shanghai and California, has transformed into her jewelry brand, which offers necklaces and bracelets while maintaining the nature of the stones as much as possible.



JiaJia Jewelry, however, was born after Jia-Jia Zhu spent 14 years in the retail business in the fashion industry, with retail operations at Issey Miyake and with Gucci Group brands when she was a college student in New York. York. After graduation, she joined the Macy’s purchasing department as a manager and, after a year, Saks Fifth Avenue. After five years, which she describes as “amazing and formative” from Saks Fifth Avenue, she became the purchasing manager of Contemporary Womenswear and Jewelry in Bergdorf Goodman.



In short, a lot of experience in relationship building, strategic merchandising, creation of exclusive partnerships and products, intuitive analysis of trends and proactive financial planning: she has tripled the growth in the jewelry department by increasing the average prices. But, as often happens, accumulating a lot of work also causes a kind of crisis of rejection. Jia-Jia thus moved to Bali, between healing arts, yoga, meditation and reiki. During her stay, she tells her, during one of her meditations she received “the call” to work with crystals. And in 2020, she launched her own jewelry business, sold online. She now spends training periods in China every year and theorizes extraordinary properties of stones. The important thing, however, is that they are beautiful to wear.















