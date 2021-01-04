ANELLI, Argento, bracciale, vetrina — January 4, 2021 at 4:50 am

The divine jewels of Alighieri




The jewels of Alighieri, a London Maison inspired by the greatest medieval Italian poet, 700 years after Dante’s death ♦ ︎

In the middle of the journey of our life, I found myself in a dark forest, that the straight way was lost …

Poem by Dante Alighieri, the greatest and most famous Italian poet, author of the Divine Comedy. And of several collections of jewels. Did not you know? Although the jewels were not designed by him at the end of the thirteenth century, but by Rosh Mahtani, who graduated in Oxford in French and Italian and is passionate about the work of the medieval author. So much so that she decided to call Alighieri her jewelry Maison, based in London,

Her 24ct gold-plated bronze or silver jewelry is already on sale on portals like MatchesFashion.com, Net-a-Porter and Farfetch.

Orecchini The Refrain of the Night bagnati in oro giallo 24 carati
Not only did Rosh Mahtani called Alighieri his brand, but each piece corresponds to one of the hundred verses of the poet. His efforts were rewarded: he started in 2017 after working as an au pair, for stylists or in visual merchandising. But after the first order of 50 pieces, immediately sold, the success has been increasing. Also thanks to unreachable prices: from about 120 pounds to 1600. His jewels are inspired by the father of the Italian language, but they are all handcrafted in London. How would also like Dante. Giulia Netrese

Orecchini Apollos Story con perle di acqua dolce
Orecchini Aphrodite bagnati in oro giallo 24 carati
Dante nell'affresco di Domenico di Michelino nel Duomo di Firenze
Choker The Selva Oscura, bagnata in oro 24 carati
Bracciale The Unreal City, bagnato in oro giallo 24 carati
Anello The Infernal Storm, in argento bagnato in oro giallo 24 carati
