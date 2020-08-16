The Diana Zhang orchids and bamboo











The Diana Zhang flowers: a masterpiece with emeralds, 2700 tsavorites and 5500 diamonds ♦

She was the first woman designer, Chinese, to be invited at the prestigious Biennale des Antiquaires in Paris, in 2014, alongside classic names such as Boucheron, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels. Diana Zhang won this privilege thanks to his art (you can not call it otherwise) in composing jewels that are pieces of great aesthetic value, as well as precious. Now the Chinese designer who is based in Hong Kong reinterprets shapes and colors of orchids turning them into brooches and necklaces. The collection is called Orchid King.



Born in the Northeast of China, Zhang Diana moved to Guangzhou with his family. He then studied at Gia and in 2013, at Baselworld, Switzerland, met Cyrille de Foucaud, Ceo of the store chain of the French jewelry Martin Du Daffoy. They became friends and started working together. In a trip to Hong Kong, Cyrille de Foucaud visited Diana’s workshop and appreciated his amazing designs: Diana has designed a series of collections inspired by a unique theme: One year in China. The seasons of the year and the related color mutations have been transformed so in pieces of fine jewelry. The style is the result of the marriage between Eastern tradition and evolution of western jewelry. Her work it is never trivial. The collection Orchid King, for example, has occupied more than two years of work and was carried out with Colombian emeralds, 5,500 diamonds and 2,700 tsavorites, encrusted in a titanium bezel and 18K gold. Rudy Serra













