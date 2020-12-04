The design beyond the desert by Nadine Kanso











They have remained anchored, for many, to tradition. Which still exists. But in the jewelry of Arab countries there is no longer just that: new young designers propose new styles, which are not necessarily Western ones. In the case of Nadine Kanso, for example, it is a happy synthesis between Western jewelry and that which has been in use for centuries in Arabic-speaking nations. Nadine Kanso, who lives and works in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, founded the Bil Arabi brand in 2006, which has been appreciated as the fresh air in the desert. The designer’s ability was soon noticed also in the rest of the world and one of her bracelets was specially made for the sale of Christie’s in favor of the reconstruction of Beirut.



The designer has a background in graphics and typography, and in fact for her jewels she often uses the letters of Arabic script, which become decorative motifs. For example, bhibbak, meaning I love you, was the first Arabic phrase that Nadine made in gold. Over time, the style has evolved beyond words transformed into jewels, made of gold, precious stones such as diamonds or semi-precious stones such as tapazio, which are used alongside colored enamels.

















