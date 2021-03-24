The (denied) rumors of a Kering-Richemont marriage



x







Boucheron marrying Piaget. Pomellato getting engaged to Cartier. Qeelin having a flirt with Buccellati. Is she a fairy tale? No, it is the hypothesis launched by the Miss Tweed website which hypothesizes an attempt at an approach between two luxury groups: Kering by François-Henri Pinault and Richemont by Johann Rupert. According to the indiscretion gathered by the site, in January, in great secrecy the CEO and shareholder of Kering, Pinault, presented an informal offer of marriage between the two companies to the president and owner of Richemont, Rupert.



What worries Pinault would be the new dimension of the rival LVMH, after the merger with Tiffany & Co. The reactions of the two groups, however, do not seem to confirm the rumors. Both Kering and Richemont have denied that they intend to discuss an upcoming merger between the two luxury giants. Pinault, among other things, said last February that Kering intends to focus on organic growth, that is, of its current business. But it must also be added that in the financial world, things can change rapidly and that the international dimension of LVMH worries the two players.

















