









The bold curves and rigorous geometries of Myrto Anastasopoulou, designer in Athens ♦

Myrto Anastasopoulou she is a Greek designer. The country that originated an architecture that is imitated until today and is considered to be the cradle of Western civilization, now is curiously the cradle of a modern design, which has nothing to do with the past. Myrto Anastasopoulou is among the jewelers who have gone through the road of renewal, with sometimes indefinite lines and volumes, amazing curves, bold approaches.



Small sculptures that are far removed from the classicity of ancient Fidia master: maybe could be inspired by Anish Kapoor. The other thing you notice right away is a rich, eclectic style. Myrto Anastasopoulou don’t has only one track on which to shows creativity, but plays his music on different instruments. Combine, in other words, different styles: from earrings with tourmaline drops, quite pleasing and all-in-class, with rings of tormented curves.

Jewelry is made of sterling silver, 18k gold, or in combinations of different metals. The designer has her showroom in Athens, in Kolonaki quarter. Rudy Serra

















