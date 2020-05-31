Do you want to know the seven secrets of one of the most precious jewels in the world, the crown of Queen Elizabeth? ♦

Whenever elections are held in Britain, Queen Elizabeth reads the new British government’s program to the House. So tradition wants. And, as always happens, on that occasion he wears a precious crown, also called the crown of the queen mother. The tradition is ancient but, in reality, this jewel is quite recent: it has been made for less than a century. To be precise, the crown that the queen wears was designed for Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, wife of King George VI (ie the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002), on the occasion of the coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1937. With one exception: the December 19, 2019, after the elections wanted by Boris Johnson, the queen wore a simple hat. But there is a reason: two months earlier she had made a similar speech (wearing the crown as usual) and preferred not to make an encore.



The crown has a particularity: it is the first British royal headdress to have been manufactured in platinum. The jeweler who designed the crown, symbol of royalty, is Garrard & Co of London, who has always been the supplier of the English royal crowns.

The crown has a recent history, but the model is more ancient. The imperial crown is 31.5 centimeters (12.4 inches) high and weighs 1.06 kilograms. The frame is made of gold, silver and platinum, and decorated with 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 5 rubies.



Here are seven little-known aspects.

The crown is made up of four arches (less than the traditional eight). It is a modular jewel: the bows, in fact, can be detached to wear only the circular metal crown. The headdress is decorated with precious stones, but one in particular is famous: the 105-carat (21 grams) Koh-i-Noor diamond. In addition to this large gem there is a 17 carat diamond donated to Queen Victoria by the sultan of the Ottoman Empire in 1856. After the death of George VI the queen mother stopped wearing the full crown, but wore the circle at the coronation of her daughter, Elizabeth II, in 1953. The crown, complete with bows, was placed on the coffin of the queen mother during her funeral in 2002. Aside from the official occasions on which it is worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Windsor jewel is displayed in the Tower of London.















