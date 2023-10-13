Modella collana indossata Castro NYC
Falcon Crest necklace, 18 karat yellow gold, freshwater pearls and .925 sterling silver, colored diamonds, rubies, emeralds

The creativity of Castro NYC returns

Life goes on and an inimitable style does not disappear with its creator. In 2022, New York designer Terry Castro finished his journey on Earth. But now his work continues thanks to the founder’s son, Sir King Castro. The Castro NYC brand, therefore, continues to live with a new creative contribution, without losing the inventiveness that characterized the jewels of Terry Castro, a designer who focused on the possibility of choosing unconventional creativity. Jewelery created with precious gems, but at the same time with unusual materials, with unusual shapes, and a craftsmanship more similar to that used to create sculptures compared to traditional goldsmithing.

Orecchini Eggplant, spilla Money e anello Catamando by Castro NYC
Model wearing Eggplant Earrings, Money Brooch and Catamando Ring by Castro NYC

I want to share the story of Castro NYC with the world, so people can find inspiration. I see Castro NYC jewelry as rare collectible sculptures rather than simple jewelry.
Sir King Castro takes up the path followed by his father, obviously with the addition of his experience. Born and raised in the world of jewellery, Sir King represented the Castro brand at the prestigious Sotheby’s Black and Brilliant event in London in 2021. And previously he had often participated in street jewelery sales in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood, and minor repairs in Castro’s studio in Harlem. The designer attended the Toledo School for the Arts in Ohio and then the Chicago College of Performing Arts. In 2016, Castro moved to Istanbul, Turkey, where his father had settled and where he gained experience as an apprentice. Which he will now put into practice, also thanks to a partnership with the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, a world-famous gallery with offices in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

Orecchini Croissant indossati
Model wearing the Croissant Earrings by Castro NYC
Drip earrings in oro 18 carati, argento, diamanti bianchi e brown, granato cangiante, rubini, perle di acqua dolce
Drip earrings, 18k gold, sterling silver, white and brown diamonds, a color change garnet, rubies, freshwater pearls
Eggplant earrings con diamanti bianchi e brown, smeraldi, quarzo fumé, argento
Eggplant earrings, Brown and white diamonds, emeralds, smokey quartz, .750 sterling silver
Money Brooch, in oro 18 carati, bronzo, smeraldi Muzo
Money Brooch, 18k gold, Muzo emeralds, bronze
Orecchini Zeeporah indossati
Zeeporah Earrings, 8 karat white gold, white diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires. The dimensions are 5.7×1.3×0.8cm. The left earring weighs 7.8grams and the right weighs. 8.5 grams. The pair weighs a total of 16.2 grams
