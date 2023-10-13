Life goes on and an inimitable style does not disappear with its creator. In 2022, New York designer Terry Castro finished his journey on Earth. But now his work continues thanks to the founder’s son, Sir King Castro. The Castro NYC brand, therefore, continues to live with a new creative contribution, without losing the inventiveness that characterized the jewels of Terry Castro, a designer who focused on the possibility of choosing unconventional creativity. Jewelery created with precious gems, but at the same time with unusual materials, with unusual shapes, and a craftsmanship more similar to that used to create sculptures compared to traditional goldsmithing.



I want to share the story of Castro NYC with the world, so people can find inspiration. I see Castro NYC jewelry as rare collectible sculptures rather than simple jewelry.

Sir King Castro

Sir King Castro takes up the path followed by his father, obviously with the addition of his experience. Born and raised in the world of jewellery, Sir King represented the Castro brand at the prestigious Sotheby’s Black and Brilliant event in London in 2021. And previously he had often participated in street jewelery sales in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood, and minor repairs in Castro’s studio in Harlem. The designer attended the Toledo School for the Arts in Ohio and then the Chicago College of Performing Arts. In 2016, Castro moved to Istanbul, Turkey, where his father had settled and where he gained experience as an apprentice. Which he will now put into practice, also thanks to a partnership with the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, a world-famous gallery with offices in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.