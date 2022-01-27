









A carousel, an object or an environment with some element that turns. But, after all, even a couple relationship is something circular, which goes hand in hand with life. A round view of the world can foster life together. It is also the concept behind the Carousèl collection by Chantecler. A name, that of the jewelry line, which maintains the link with France, even if with a less letter r. After all, the Maison of Capri is so called because Chantecler was the nickname of the founder, Pietro Capuano.



In any case, the Carousèl jewelry line does not lose sight of the famous logo of the Italian brand, the rooster, which recurs along rings, earrings and bracelets. The rooster symbolizes the maison’s creative flair and brilliant spirit. For Valentine’s Day, therefore, Chantecler proposes its Carousèl line as jewels inspired by the union of a couple. The jewels are in rose gold, embellished with a black or white enamel cover, which emphasizes the contrasting logo motif reproduced along the entire band of the jewels. A series of small diamonds are set in the precious metal.