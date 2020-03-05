The coronavirus also moves OroArezzo

It was inevitable: the coronavirus also made OroArezzo slip. This is explained by a note from the Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes the event. In the light of the current health emergency, the company has deemed it important to postpone the dates of OroArezzo 2020: it was scheduled from18 to 21 April .
The decision, continues the press release, came about both from observing the general scenario and from listening to the business needs of the exhibiting companies and therefore with the desire to guarantee customers and operators a new period that includes the full presence of international buyers .
The new dates of OroArezzo 2020, therefore, are set from Friday 19 to Monday 22 June and take into account the current seasonal forecasts of the positive evolution of the Covid-19 emergency, the foreign trade fair calendars, the frequency of the holiday periods of the buyers coming from the most strategic markets for Made in Italy.
OroArezzo is the event dedicated to Made in Italy goldsmithery that brings together the production excellence of all Italian goldsmith districts, specialized in the processing of metals and precious elements that express the best of the quality of goldsmith production. It represents a strategic platform for the planning of purchases and restocking of wholesalers, chains and traditional shops interested in jewelery: the fair attracts visitors from 60 countries thanks to the collaboration with Maeci and Ice, which guarantee the presence of top international buyers from the areas of outlet of Made in Italy.