The colors of Ila











The easy jewels of Ila and Vikas Sodhani from Rajasthan to the United States

The jewels of Ila and Vikas Sodhani originate from the sands of Rajasthan, the Indian state that also includes a desert on the border with Pakistan: they are sister and brother the Ila brand’s soul. Can you imagine those heavy yellow gold bracelets typical of Indian jewelery? Maybe finely decorated earrings with engravings? Nah. Vikas founded his company in the US, and has little to do with the ethnic taste of India. He spent eight years designing high-end diamond jewelry with his mother and father who emigrated to the United States.



Vikas Sodhani has an eye for shape and design, but also for technical aspects: he studied engineering at MIT in Boston, one of the most prestigious (and severe) universities in the world. But he combined his studies with a year spent in his homeland, India, where he studied the artisan techniques of jewelry. The result is a brand that has a hybrid soul, with simple shapes and many precious stones that are the legacy of their native land. They can also be purchased online: their jewels have been selected by international retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Moda Operandi, BHLDN, ​​Catbird and ABC Carpet and Home. Margherita Donato















