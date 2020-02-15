The colors of Ina Lazarov











The jewels of Ina Lazarov, Maison in Paris that don’t uses only the emeralds.

It’s called Ina Lazarov, but until recently the name was Emerald House, and aims to explore the convergence between fashion and art, of course, through jewelry. But it don’t only only with emeralds. It was founded in Paris only by few months, but has already received international acclaim. Perhaps thanks to the relations of the founder of the Maison, Ina Lazarov, who has had a career in high finance until 2014.

Things like European corporate sub-investment credit, distressed investment due diligence, capital structure arbitrage, real estate valuation, LBO and financial modeling … in short, in kind of finance that few who know how to do, and what’s more in a boutique as Oddo & Cie, an antique French finance company. But all this is the past life of Ina Lazarov. How she managed to go from alchemy of banks to the jewelry alchemy do not know (it seems at first sight to be reached during a business trip to Jaipur). But the fact is that she is successful. Maybe now you can simply afford to accomplish what she likes most: art combined with the jewelry. Needless to say, all the pieces are handmade by craftsmen jewelers. Giulia Netrese

















