The color of Nanis’ dance




In Vicenza, at Laura Bicego‘s home, Nanis‘ creative mind, the dances continue again. And, in fact, it is especially when the world seems more cloudy that the need for lightness is felt. And the Dancing in the Rain Élite collection is light and playful. Launched a year ago, the collection is marked by small diamond riviére. And, as in the other collections of the Maison, the stones alternate with the yellow gold boule engraved by hand with the graver: tiny irregularities that add an artisan touch to the jewels.

Anelli in onice e crisoprasio
However, Nanis’ 2020 dance provides a new flavor, added by chrysoprase or onyx pearls. The two stones introduce color to the collection that was originally only in the colors of yellow gold and white diamonds. Necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets introduced this year always follow the same design idea, but widen the range of choice for those who love to wear something classic but, at the same time, not too classic. Indeed, modern, like dance.
Orecchini in oro, diamanti e onice
Anello in oro, diamanti e onice
Collana in oro diamanti e onice
Anello in oro e crisoprasio
Collana in oro e crisoprasio
Orecchini in oro e crisoprasio
