bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — May 17, 2022 at 4:00 am

The classical Greece of Christina Soubli




The proposals by Christina Soubli, a Greek designer who combines tradition with modern jewelry trends ♦

Greece, a holiday destination, home of classical philosophy and, unfortunately, in recent years has also been at the center of the difficult geopolitical chronicle. But Christina Soubli, a Greek designer, daughter of art, thinks of the Hellas of the gods, of mythology and Olympus, but also of the simple and immediate design of the Nordic countries, as in the Basic Collection, up to the baroque shapes which remember aesthetics Oriental. One of the jewelry collections, in fact, is called Oriental Circles. The small round shapes that make up the jewels are in 18 carat gold, to which are added semi-precious stones with cabochon cut. This collection consists of rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings, for a very pleasant harvest for the eyes.

Orecchini in oro 22 carati ispirati all'antico strumento musicale greco, la lira
Orecchini in oro 22 carati ispirati all’antico strumento musicale greco, la lira

Christina Soubli was trained at the Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design, where she experimented with different materials, shapes and techniques. For his creations he mainly uses 18 carat gold, which is an almost pure metal. He has received several awards, including Worshipful Company of Goldsmith’s Award of Jewelery. Christina Soubli’s jewels can be purchased in her atelier in Athens, or online.

Bracciale in oro 18 carati realizzato con la tecnica della filigrana
Bracciale in oro 18 carati realizzato con la tecnica della filigrana
Collana in oro con acquamarina e citrini
Collana in oro con acquamarina e citrini
Orecchini Big Queen in oro 18 carati
Orecchini Big Queen in oro 18 carati
Orecchini pendenti con teschio, oro e quarzo
Orecchini pendenti con teschio, oro e quarzo
Pendente a forma di uovo in bronzo smaltato, oro e argento
Pendente a forma di uovo in bronzo smaltato, oro e argento

Pendente a forma di ape con zaffiro e topazio blu
Pendente a forma di ape con zaffiro e topazio blu







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *