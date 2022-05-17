









The proposals by Christina Soubli, a Greek designer who combines tradition with modern jewelry trends ♦

Greece, a holiday destination, home of classical philosophy and, unfortunately, in recent years has also been at the center of the difficult geopolitical chronicle. But Christina Soubli, a Greek designer, daughter of art, thinks of the Hellas of the gods, of mythology and Olympus, but also of the simple and immediate design of the Nordic countries, as in the Basic Collection, up to the baroque shapes which remember aesthetics Oriental. One of the jewelry collections, in fact, is called Oriental Circles. The small round shapes that make up the jewels are in 18 carat gold, to which are added semi-precious stones with cabochon cut. This collection consists of rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings, for a very pleasant harvest for the eyes.



Christina Soubli was trained at the Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design, where she experimented with different materials, shapes and techniques. For his creations he mainly uses 18 carat gold, which is an almost pure metal. He has received several awards, including Worshipful Company of Goldsmith’s Award of Jewelery. Christina Soubli’s jewels can be purchased in her atelier in Athens, or online.