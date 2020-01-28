Orecchini, vetrina — January 28, 2020 at 4:00 am

The circles of Lebole Gioielli for Valentine’s Day





Lebole celebrates Valentine’s Day with earrings and champagne. Or, better, with the proposal of earrings made using also the capsules that are used to close the bottles of the famous French wine. This is the idea from which Lebole Gioielli’s The Circle collection originated years ago. The capsules are produced by a specialized company that works for wineries all over the world, printed on a design by Barbara Lebole. The images on those flat, thin and very light medals are different. Among these, also floral designs.

Orecchini della collezione The Circle
And, for the feast of lovers, Lebole Gioielli exactly offers earrings from The Circle collection, which obviously have a round shape, mounted in gold galvanized brass and natural stones. Each earring has a keyword printed in tone with Valentine’s Day: for example, Love, Magic, Fly, Don’t walk, Dream with me. Price to the public: 28 euros the couple.
Orecchini The Circle
Orecchini di Lebole Gioielli
Orecchini montati in ottone galvanizzato oro e pietre naturali
Orecchini tonalità rosa
Orecchini tonalità rosa e verde
