The circles of Carlo Barberis











Circles, simple rounds. Which become elaborate if colors and weaves are added to the geometric shape. The Circle collection of the Maison of Valenza Carlo Barberis is among the freshest created by the company’s designers. The circular shape, instead of constituting the volume of the jewel, is simply represented on two dimensions, that is on the surface, alternating diamonds with sapphires, rubies or emeralds. The result is an original pattern of precious stones that cover jewels with a soft shape, the result of the experience of the goldsmiths of Carlo Barberis. A company that, in fact, boasts a long experience in the Valenza area. Just think that the trademark, 39 AL, is the oldest among those of the Piedmontese goldsmith district.



The birth of the company created when he was 20 by the young Carlo Barberis (1909-1994) after his apprenticeship dates back to 1929. The marriage with Valeria Boris, designer and daughter of art, also marked the style of the Maison. For over thirty years, until 1975, Valeria Boris took care of the company’s collections, focusing precisely on the use of color through precious stones.



The company is known, among other things, for the invention of the lapidé, a finishing technique with which the smoothing and polishing treatment used for stones is applied to the metal. The son of Carlo Barberis and Valeria Boris, Giovanni, then continued the tradition, together with his sister Francesca. The company has today reached its third generation, with the contribution of Francesco and Maria Barberis, Giovanni’s children. But the style and, above all, the quality remained.

















