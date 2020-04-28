The Choon’s stones











In case you wouldn’t are not aware, you must know that most of the major brands of jewelry go to make good part of the production in Thailand. Because in the East? Simple: the costs of work is less than in Europe and for years has formed a class of workers and highly skilled. Some say that certain types of work you can do only in Asia. In any case, next to the companies that work for third parties, they are also grown specialists like Choon Jewelry, which have also started to offer jewelery with its own design, using silver combined with precious stones: rubies, aquamarine, sapphires.



Not always, let us say, the result reflects the Western taste. But when it succeeds, the jewels have little to envy to those of many famous brands, at least about profusion of precious gems. Of course, the style reflects the typical oriental desire to add frills even where there would be no need, sometimes with a rough drawing. Giulia Netrese



















