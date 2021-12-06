









The chokers are back in fashion and are also worn by celebrities. But how to wear a choker? Here are some tips ♦ ︎

The first, say the archaeologists, appeared in about 2500 BC in the Sumerian kingdom. Since then, the choker has always been in fashion. Sometimes for a short time it disappears to return then more desired than ever. The period of maximum splendor of the necklace was in the late nineteenth century, early twentieth century. It is often a simple black silk ribbon adhering to the neck, with a pendant. But it can also be velvet, plastic, pearls, latex, leather, silver, gold, platinum … In short, they are of all types and qualities: from high-end jewelry to affordable prices.



it is necessary to have a neck of the appropriate size, not too big and certainly not too short. But a choker should not even be wider than the circumference of the neck. In short, it must be the perfect measure to avoid suffocating the wearer or, on the contrary, to underline an excessive thinness. Moreover, it is better not to combine it with a very sporty suit, especially if it is a classic-shaped jewel, even if opinions differ on this point.

Also according to the American celebrity Kim Kardashian: the choker back to great. It seems this kind of necklace that actresses and singers can not do without. “After this pregnancy, I’d like a necklace of diamonds Lorraine Schwartz, like the ones that I wore for the first Art + Film Gala,” wrote Kim Kardashian, who is not the only in the star system to have rediscovered the choker. What once was a necklace used by ladies to hide early wrinkles, today is a hallmark. Even the actress and Canadian model Shay Mitchell showed in public, recently, a choker. As well as Ashley Tisdale, Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba.

Another who has long since restored a feeling with this form of necklace, which had a moment of glory in the nineties, is, although the presentation of his eighth album has chosen a model vaguely Gothic. And than, there are some who choose minimalism, as, who is content with a red ribbon of cloth tied around the neck like a necklace during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show, on 6 October. It will be a long-term real return of this form or just a fad?