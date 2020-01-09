The chameleon rings of Annoushka Ducas











A chameleon ring. A jewel that, like the animal capable of changing color and manages to change its appearance. The idea is from Annoushka Ducas, a London designer of high-end jewelry, who has launched a series of rings inspired by the chameleon: they can change color or, better, the precious stone. Indeed, Annoushka has dedicated a collection to the chameleon that he already proposed ten years ago, offering customers to customize the jewel. But the new Chameleon line adds special rings.



The rings have the shape of a chameleon and can change color thanks to the precious stones in four different interchangeable shades. The stones can be easily removed and reinserted into the chameleon’s head. The three new versions of the chameleon-shaped ring that embraces the finger, use stones such as tiger’s eye, black onyx, lapis lazuli and malachite, while the sapphire ring is combined with smoky quartz, olive green quartz, citrine and amethyst. Replacement rings are also purchased with the ring.















