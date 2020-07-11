vetrina — July 11, 2020 at 4:20 am

The carved pearls of Galatea




Carve the pearls. It may be sacrilege for someone. For Chi Huynh, founder of Galatea, it is an art. The idea originated in the late nineties, when the designer of Vietnamese origin accidentally dented a pearl that he was preparing for a jewel. He therefore asked himself what could happen to sculpt the whole pearl. He did it.

Ciondolo con perla di Tahiti intagliata e gemme
From that idea, Galatea Carved Pearls was born, which takes its name from one of the 50 nymphs of the sea according to Greek mythology. The first carved pearls of Galatea contained diamonds enclosed in the mother of pearl sphere. But then the art of carving of Chi Huynh expanded to a wide range of interventions and includes jewelry with black Tahitian pearls, as well as Golden South Sea or freshwater pearls. With the art of carving pearls, always done by hand, the artist-designer has won several jewelry awards.
Perla di Tahiti con tartaruga in oro 14 carati
Difficult to imitate it: mother of pearl, although softer than diamonds, is rather hard and must be handled with care not to ruin the small spheres. The pearl is first traced by hand and sculpted and then polished to smooth the surface. The effect is truly amazing.

Anello con perla che contiene un'altra perla
Ciondolo di Galatea con perla di Tahiti
Bracciale con perle intagliate
Ciondolo con perla intagliata, diamanti e oro 14 carati
