The carved pearls of Galatea











Carve the pearls. It may be sacrilege for someone. For Chi Huynh, founder of Galatea, it is an art. The idea originated in the late nineties, when the designer of Vietnamese origin accidentally dented a pearl that he was preparing for a jewel. He therefore asked himself what could happen to sculpt the whole pearl. He did it.



From that idea, Galatea Carved Pearls was born, which takes its name from one of the 50 nymphs of the sea according to Greek mythology. The first carved pearls of Galatea contained diamonds enclosed in the mother of pearl sphere. But then the art of carving of Chi Huynh expanded to a wide range of interventions and includes jewelry with black Tahitian pearls, as well as Golden South Sea or freshwater pearls. With the art of carving pearls, always done by hand, the artist-designer has won several jewelry awards.



Difficult to imitate it: mother of pearl, although softer than diamonds, is rather hard and must be handled with care not to ruin the small spheres. The pearl is first traced by hand and sculpted and then polished to smooth the surface. The effect is truly amazing.















