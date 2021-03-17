The canonical jewels by Fabio Collection



Tennis bracelets, eternity rings, diamonds with emeralds, rubies and sapphires: the goldsmith tradition is at the heart of the jewels of Fabio Collection, a company active in jewelery founded in Milan (Italy) in 2010, right in the heart of the city’s goldsmith center. But the family business is longer and goes back two generations. The company is owned by the Gorjian family of Persian origins and at the helm of the company is Fabio Gorjian, assisted by his brother Ezzatollah. The company also produces classic jewelry on behalf of third parties and boasts a consolidated tradition in the goldsmith’s art, with the entire production being concentrated in Italy.



The jewels follow classic canons: good quality diamonds lined up on white gold for tennis bracelets, precious stones with a diamond crown, earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces always with a reassuring shape. All the work, from design to production is done in-house, another aspect that distinguishes Fabio Collection from other similar companies.

















