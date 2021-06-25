









Georg Arthur Jensen (1866-1935) was a Danish silversmith, founder of the eponymous brand. Georg Jensen stands for silver, refined design, Nordic purity. The company, in addition to jewelry, produces objects for the home, but always characterized by high quality and precious inventiveness, but without exaggerating. So what is surprising about a company specializing in jewelry and silver design? 18-karat gold jewelry, of course. And this is what happened with the Moonlight Grapes collection, which alongside traditional silver jewelry combines necklaces, earrings and rings in gold, in some cases with the addition of a diamond. In short, a leap into traditional jewelry.



The design of the collection, however, is kept in the tradition of the Copenhagen brand: as the name indicates, these are clusters of spheres of different sizes, reminiscent of grapes. More difficult, perhaps, to guess the reference to the moon. In any case, these are simple and elegant jewels at the same time, sophisticated without being snobbish.