The blue diamond that enchanted Hong Kong











Eternal charm of the blue color: diamonds with this ethereal shade are very rare and, obviously, highly sought after. In Hong Kong, the auction organized by Christie’s saw a 12.11 carat blue diamond, marquise cut, was sold for $ 15.9 million, compared to the pre-sale estimate between 8 million and 12 million. And all after 15 minutes of raising. A sign that investing in diamonds, if it is exceptional stones, is still a goal for those who have a great deal of money. But, be careful: not all diamonds have the same charm.



At the same auction, for example, a colorless, flawless, rectangular step-shaped diamond of 17.95 carats was sold only for 1.6 million. In short, despite this diamond being perfect and weighing over 5 carats more than the blue one, it was valued at over 14 million less. While another much smaller blue diamond, only 2 carats, was sold for almost the same price: 1.5 million. A sign that the price of diamonds is really conditioned by criteria that are not always rational.



Among the other jewels sold, a necklace with a 19.53-carat Burmese star ruby ​​pendant, as well as other rubies and diamonds, a jewel signed by Edmond Chin for Etcetera: the ruby ​​is detachable and can be worn as a ring. The jewel was purchased for 2.7 million. Also from Etcetera, a bracelet with a very original design was sold, featuring two large stones: an amethyst and an oval cut sapphire. A pair of jadeite, ruby ​​and diamond earrings were sold for just under 1.3 million.















