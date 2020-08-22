The bijoux with the Versace frieze











«Reggio is the kingdom where the story of my life began: my mother’s tailoring, the Haute Couture boutique. The place where, as a child, I began to appreciate the Iliad, the Odyssey, the Aeneid, where I began to breathe the art of Magna Graecia “, said Gianni Versace in 1992. This explains the preference for the brand of Italian fashion for the decorative motifs that refer to the atmosphere of the classical age. The coastal area of ​​Calabria, in southern Italy, was in fact a Greek colony before being conquered by the ancient Romans.



It is not surprising, in short, that the echo of that age has struck the designer’s imagination, who has made a distinctive sign of the style inspired by Magna Graecia. And this applies not only to clothes, but also to accessories, such as bracelets, necklaces and rings. The Greek line is used in different ways, but the aesthetic that immediately distinguishes a Versace product has always remained. However, these are luxury bijoux, where what matters is the immediate recognition of the brand more than the material with which the different pieces are made, that is, simple metal with a thin gold patina.

















