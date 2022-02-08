









Music, minority rights, jewelry. Three aspects that are summarized by a single person: Léla Sophia. And they also reflect the vocation of her eponymous jewelry brand. Léla Sophia embodies all this complexity. She founded her jewelry line inspired by the Berber geometric patterns of the Moroccan population. But she is also a musician, performer, composer (her songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music). Finally, she is also involved in an association, the Bipoc project, based on the concept of solidarity between blacks, indigenous people and people of color (it is the acronym, in fact, of Black, Indigenous & People of Coloro Movement).



This philosophy is at the basis of the rediscovery of the designer’s North African cultural roots, transplanted to New York, where Léla lives. She went to Morocco only as an adult and she discovered designs and colors of North Africa. The jewels are made of recycled gold or silver, also with the addition of precious stones, and are inspired by amulets, or are engraved with ancient symbols of the Berber tradition, such as the tattoos seen on the face of Léla’s grandmother. Even the processing of jewelry reflects the simple style of Moroccan craftsmanship. Prices vary widely and range from $ 180 to $ 5,000.