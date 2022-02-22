









A collection of bijoux dedicated to bees, such as the one proposed for spring 2022 by Amen, has illustrious ancestors. The image of bees living in communities has been used from antiquity to modern times, by Aristotle and Plato, Virgil and Seneca, Erasmus and Shakespeare, by Tolstoy and even by philosophers and politicians such as Bernard Mandeville and Karl Marx, who indicated yellow and black insects as a model for human society. But, probably, the necklaces and earrings proposed by the Italian brand Amen have a much simpler goal: to remember the arrival of spring.



The homage to bees, which return to populate the meadows that are stained with the colors of the flowers, is made through necklaces and earrings with enamel and zircons and proposed in rhodium, rose and gold versions. Amen is the brand created by Giovanni Licastro in 2012, which was characterized by the use of words related to the Christian faith in jewelry, and then broadened the field of action to affordable jewelry.