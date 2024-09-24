Collezione Alvör
Collezione Alvör

The beauty of Iceland in Aurum’s new jewellery

Jewels from the ice island of Iceland: Aurum launches its new Alvör collection and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the brand based in the capital Reykjavik. The new range is inspired by the origins of the Icelandic people and Norse culture, with its myths and legends. Goldsmith and head designer Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir grew up surrounded by the natural beauty of the Westfjords with its magnificent mountains and the landscape around Bolungarvik.

Bracciale indossato
Bracelet worn

The collection is a tribute to Iceland’s seafaring tradition and fishing, symbolised by interwoven motifs, but also to the mountain peaks that dominate the Icelandic landscape. The jewellery is made of natural 925 sterling silver or oxidised or 18-karat gold-plated. As an Icelandic company, Aurum understands the power of nature and the need to preserve its natural environment for future generations. All of the company’s production is entirely based in Iceland and Iceland generates 100% of its energy from renewable sources.
Anello in argento placcato oro
Gold-plated silver ring

Sustainability is at the core of our brand values ​​and our cultural heritage is key to protecting our sense of self. The natural beauty of the Westfjords is stunning and very dear to me. Growing up there, with these magnificent mountains, history, landscapes and contrasts in nature surrounding me, has given me so much inspiration for the design of the new Alvör jewellery line. This is where my roots and the roots of my ancestors are.
Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir

Bracciale in argento brunito
Bracelet in burnished silver
Orecchini della collezione Alvör
Earrings from the Alvör collection

