The beauty of Dinh Van’s closure




The beauty of closures is called Dinh Van. The Parisian jewelery brand, many years ago, decided that the part of the jewel that is usually hidden as much as possible should instead have the greatest prominence. From this idea was born the Serrure collection (word that means lock in French) which finds its specificity precisely in its jewel closure. Starting from this principle, for example, a bracelet is made like a gold ring lightened with any mechanism, flexible to open, rigid enough not to deform and with the visible closing mechanism.

Bracciale in oro rosa
The same closure of the Serrure collection is also available for rings, necklace or earrings. On the other hand, Dinh Van, founded in the sixties by a designer of Vietnamese origin who had worked for the great Maison of Place Vendôme, debuted on the international market with the even more famous collection of menottes (handcuffs), jewels with a shape inspired by the tool used to immobilize criminals. Or the lovers.

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamante
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamante
