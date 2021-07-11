









The Bauhaus and the design of the thirties revive in the jewels of Alexandra Jefford ♦ ︎

Alexandra Jefford has been making and designing jewelry for years. In short, she is not a designer who has just finished her studies. Alexandra Jefford, from London, married to screenwriter and director Hossein Amini, was actually born and raised in Geneva. But she studied art at London’s Central St Martins. But she does not design for jewelry: instead she has taken courses in engraving and drawing. And this explains why her jewels are conceived precisely by putting the design in the foreground.



After a debut as a painter and illustrator, indeed, in 2002 Alexandra dedicated herself to jewelry, after the usual jewelery design course at the Gemological Institute of America and gemology in Great Britain. Those who know the design of the mythical Bauhaus and abstract art in the 1930s and 1940s will find a clear echo in Alexandra Jefford’s sculptural jewels. But, unlike the design objects of the famous German school, her jewels are collector’s items, not for retail. Gold and stones like tourmalines and peridots are in fact used for jewels one of a kind.