The autumn news by leBebè











New proposals for autumn 2020 by leBebé jewels, which aims to widen the circle of its fans. The first novelty concerns the Suonamore family, which is enriched: the I Classici collection expands with the introduction of the pendant dedicated to future new mothers which, for the first time, is presented in a more precious version, in 9-carat gold and diamonds. The pendant, decorated with high-relief hearts and perforated baby and toddler silhouettes, is embellished with a white gold and diamond counter-mesh and is available with a black cord.



For the new earrings of the I Classici collection, the headband that composes them has been enriched with the shape (always child or child) worked with a double plate: the new pendants, available in yellow gold and 9 carat white gold, are thus back among the proposals by leBebé jewels. The collection is completed by pendants of three different sizes and lobe earrings. Prices: the white or yellow gold pendant earrings with a child or child shape cost 390 euros.

















