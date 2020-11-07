vetrina — November 7, 2020 at 4:00 am

The autumn news by leBebè




New proposals for autumn 2020 by leBebé jewels, which aims to widen the circle of its fans. The first novelty concerns the Suonamore family, which is enriched: the I Classici collection expands with the introduction of the pendant dedicated to future new mothers which, for the first time, is presented in a more precious version, in 9-carat gold and diamonds. The pendant, decorated with high-relief hearts and perforated baby and toddler silhouettes, is embellished with a white gold and diamond counter-mesh and is available with a black cord.

Ciondolo della collezione I Classici
Ciondolo della collezione I Classici

For the new earrings of the I Classici collection, the headband that composes them has been enriched with the shape (always child or child) worked with a double plate: the new pendants, available in yellow gold and 9 carat white gold, are thus back among the proposals by leBebé jewels. The collection is completed by pendants of three different sizes and lobe earrings. Prices: the white or yellow gold pendant earrings with a child or child shape cost 390 euros.
Orecchini in oro bianco
Orecchini in oro bianco

Orecchini in oro giallo
Orecchini in oro giallo







