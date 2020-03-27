vetrina — March 27, 2020 at 4:30 am

The art of seeing black





The new jewels by Jacqueline Cullen, designer who prefers the black color Whitby jet ♦

Sometimes seeing black can be a luxury: she knows this, Jacqueline Cullen, designer specializing in Whitby jet jewelery. Since it is very easy you don’t know what it is, you better explain: Whitby jet is a black fossil material, similar to lignite, which was formed in 180 million years. It is very soft to be worked and is also used to make jewelry. In particular, it is associated with the Victorian era mourning jewelry. The fashion to wear these jewels, in fact, was started by Queen Victoria, after the death of her husband, Prince Albert.

Tomfoolery Art Ring
Tomfoolery Art Ring

Jacqueline Cullen has chosen the Whitby jet, trying to enhance the material, carved hand. The fossil material is then combined with gold and diamonds, blacks of course, with some concessions to the hue champagne in rare cases. The result has a certain charm and, in any case, is distinguished from the rest of the common jewelry. Prices: the cost of the jewelry ranges from 1,300 euro to the simplest earrings to the more than 5000 euro for the bracelet. Rudy Serra

Orecchini Art Impact
Orecchini Art Impact
Helena Bonham Carter, indimenticabile Bellatrix Lestrange con gli orecchini di Jacqueline Cullen (da Instagram)
Helena Bonham Carter, indimenticabile Bellatrix Lestrange con gli orecchini di Jacqueline Cullen (da Instagram)
Collezione Atomic, anello in oro 18 carati con intaglio a mano, sfera e solitario con diamanti
Collezione Atomic, anello in oro 18 carati con intaglio a mano, sfera e solitario con diamanti

Jacqueline Cullen collezione Atomic, con diamanti neri
Jacqueline Cullen collezione Atomic, con diamanti neri
Collezione Pyramid, dedicata all'architetto italiano Carlo Scarpa, bracciale
Collezione Pyramid, dedicata all’architetto italiano Carlo Scarpa, bracciale
Anello Whitby jet intagliato a mano con oro e diamanti champagne
Anello Whitby jet intagliato a mano con oro e diamanti champagne
Orecchini con oro e diamanti
Orecchini con oro e diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti neri
Orecchini con diamanti neri
Jacqueline Cullen, anelli a sfera
Jacqueline Cullen, anelli a sfera
Orecchini a goccia con oro e diamanti champagne
Orecchini a goccia con oro e diamanti champagne
Orecchini tondi con oro e diamanti neri
Orecchini tondi con oro e diamanti neri
Bracciale Whitby je con diamanti neri
Bracciale Whitby je con diamanti neri
Collana con filo in oro
Collana con filo in oro
Jacqueline Cullen nel suo laboratorio
Jacqueline Cullen nel suo laboratorio







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *