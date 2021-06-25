vetrina — June 25, 2021 at 4:30 am

Sculptor, gemologist, artist. But above all jeweler with roots in the USA and based in Bangkok for 22 years: Matthew Campbell Laurenza alternates the creation of jewelry with that of sculptures with his brand Mcl Design. The jewels have an eclectic style, capable of mixing Thai craftsmanship with art nouveau flourishes and occasionally even a hint of Gothic. In short, jewels that stand out, made of gold, but also silver and precious and semi-precious stones. Made in Thailand, the jewels are then sold in luxury stores mainly in the US.

Anello in argento con cupola a mosaico con smalto rosa avorio e zaffiri misti
Each piece of jewelry is a miniature sculpture. Matthew Campbell Laurenza, in fact, before becoming a jeweler he graduated in Fine Arts at Bellarmine University, in Kentucky. But he is also a master goldsmith, counter jeweler, as well as having worked extensively in ceramics, stone, bronze and wood. His pieces are found in private collections and have been shown in exhibitions around the world, from Asia, Russia and the Middle East, to Europe and the United States and are sold in luxury stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Liberty of London, Lane Crawford, On Pedder, Gallerie Lafayette and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as being worn by Rihanna, Katie Perry, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Queen Rania of Jordan, Prince Albert of Monaco, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep and Iris Arpel.
Anello in argento con smalto, zaffiri ghiaccio e moldavite
Anello in argento con smalto arancione e zaffiri colorati
Collana in argento, zaffiri verdi, ematite
Pendente Robot in argento, smalto blu e zaffiri
Orecchini a cerchi in argento placcato oro con zaffiri rosa misti
Orecchini in argento, zaffiri e smalto
Orecchini placcati In oro 18 carati con zaffiri gialli, perle di onice nero e perline di occhio di tigre
