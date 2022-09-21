Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Terazza di Gaudì in oro rosa e morganite

The architectures of Gaudì in the collection of Carla Amorim

Carla Amorim is a Brazilian designer who follows a path a little different from that of her colleagues. Perhaps she too depends on her religious faith, which she openly manifests and which has inspired several jewelry collections. But the Christian faith is not the only source of interest. The designer must also be fascinated by the world of architecture, but of a particular type, out of the ordinary. Her Maison has recently launched a collection dedicated to Antoni Gaudì (1852-1926). It is worth remembering, for those who have never visited his works in Barcelona, ​​that Gaudì was a Spanish architect, Catalan, considered an exponent of modernism, but with a completely eclectic interpretation. Seven of the buildings he designed in the Catalan city are Unesco heritage.

Orecchini Parc Güell in oro e pietra luna
In any case, the collection of Carla Amorim dedicated to Gaudì has nothing extravagant: it offers earrings, rings and necklaces in rose gold, with the use of stones such as diamonds, peridot, morganite and chrysoprase. Each jewel, however, has the name of one of the architect’s works.
Collana Casa Milà, con crisoprasio e peridoto
Orecchini della collezione Gaudì in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e morganite
Orecchini Casa Milà con peridoto e crisprasio
Anello Casa Milà con crisoprasio e peridoto
Anello Terazza di Gaudì in oro rosa e morganite
