If there’s a popular female name in the world, it’s Anna. Rosato knows this well, and offers a collection with this name. Anna derives from the Hebrew Hannah, meaning favor or grace, and has spread to many countries around the world, with variations such as Ana (Spanish) and Anne (English and French). The new collection expands the Rosato universe into the world of demi-fine jewelry.



The inspiration for the Anna collection, however, is also linked to another name: Kate. The style of the jewelry reinterprets what is known as Kate jewelry: the type of setting reminiscent of the engagement ring worn by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and future Queen of Great Britain. The jewelry in the Anna collection takes the teardrop shape, reinterpreting it in a contemporary way. The design is made even more recognizable by a pavé that delicately wraps the thread around the stone. The idea is to embrace different sensibilities: on the one hand, the evolved taste of those seeking important and refined jewelry, but also those seeking a piece of jewelry to wear every day. Available from September 2025.

