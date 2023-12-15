Giving a puzzle as a gift can be fun for those who love the genre. But the gift is probably more appreciated than the puzzle is also a jewel. Like those presented by Amabile Jewels with its Puzzle line. The bijoux have a shape inspired by the tiles that make up the classic pastime and, at the same time, retain a symbolic function: two different elements that come together immediately bring to mind the relationship of a couple or friendship.

Necklace or bracelet are made with a mother-of-pearl enamel detail, on silver or gold-plated silver. The Lovli earring with chain allows you to create different looks: you can wear it in a single hole keeping the bow on the lobe and the long chain, or pass it through several holes to create a spiral on the ear.



The Amabile brand was founded in 2020 by Martina Strazzer, just twenty years old. The jewels are made of 925 silver and gold plated. To make himself known he uses social media such as TikTok, where he has 1.5 million followers, with entertaining content using the emotional marketing strategy, with the aim of involving customers in a story. In 2022 Amabile had a turnover of 4 million euros with a forecast of 10 million for 2023.