Lil Milan’s Jewelry for Millennials

A bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management of Cultural Heritage and Entertainment, management courses at UCLA (University of California), and a quick trip to Central Saint Martins: Veronica Varetta is unprepared to manage the small jewelry boutique she founded: Lil Milan. Her management training, combined with her social media savvy (at just over 30), have helped the designer tune into the tastes and needs of Millennials.



With very clear ideas: “The progressive collapse of large multi-brand retailers tells us something very clear: fashion is not a supermarket, and customers aren’t looking for endless shelves, but meaningful experiences. After the Barneys case in 2019, the domino effect continued with MatchesFashion, Farfetch, LuisaViaRoma, and now Ssense. Too much scale, not enough soul,” Veronica wrote on LinkedIn. The model that endures and grows is that of independent boutiques, capable of offering discovery, intimacy, and a precise point of view. It’s not just about selling, but about creating an environment where customers feel recognized, supported, and surprised. As Business of Fashion writes, the future of multi-brand retail increasingly resembles its past: curated spaces, real communities, an authentic narrative. At Lil House, the Lil Milan boutique I opened in 2020, we have always believed in this approach. Each piece of jewelry is not displayed in series, but presented in a space that encourages storytelling.



The jewelry brand was founded by the designer in 2014. The rise of social media like Instagram has helped her communicate with her target customer base, men and women aged 20 to 45. The popularity of lightweight jewelry in 9 or 18-karat gold, featuring minimalist pieces in wearable sizes, prompted the designer to open Lil House, an interior space that is less of a traditional jewelry boutique and more of a pick-up service. She has also opened a corner at Rinascente in Turin and a temporary store at Termini Station in Rome.

