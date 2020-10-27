The Africa blues of Anaïs Reiner











Jewels in gold and precious stones, but above all seen through the eyes of those who have long lived in Africa, such as Anaïs Rheiner ♦

Anaïs Reiner is Swiss, but has long lived in Africa, first in Zimbabwe and then in South Africa. She opened its first store in Mozambique, in 2002. “I love this country, with colonial houses faded by years of war. But Zimbabwe was at that time still too poor. “After she moved, the violence has made escape from South Africa and she moved in the friendly France, in Paris, where he opened his boutique-laboratory in a small street 6, rue Cardinal.



Her jewels reflect the strange aspects of the African continent: brightness and great contradictions. In addition, a certain hardness and at the same time hidden wealth: Zimbabwe emeralds, pearls, diamonds and, of course, so much gold. A set that has made a success of the designer, time ago, to Révélation, the exhibition dedicated to the art of creation staged at the Grand Palais in Paris. Lavinia Andorno













