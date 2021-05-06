The Abïs bridge between three continents











The East Village is one of the wealthiest residential neighborhoods in New York. The Calanques of Marseille are an area near the French city with high white limestone cliffs that plunge into the turquoise and crystalline water. Jaipur, on the other hand, is the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. What unites these three so different locations? A jewelry designer: Anaïs Bretillon with her brand Abïs. She grew up in New York with her father a diamond dealer and her mother who launched a jewelry brand, she then moved to France and fell in love with India, where she spends several months a year.



In the Asian country you have also embraced some aspects of the style of jewelry: for example, you use polki diamonds, that is, non-faceted, as in the ancient Mughal tradition. In India she collaborates with artisans who make jewels following traditional methods. In addition to gold and diamonds, Abïs uses semi-precious stones, such as tourmalines. Simple but original jewels, a bridge between different cultures and between three continents.