How to choose a jewel with 9 step

Do not you know which jewel to choose?

If you are unsure about which ring, necklace, earring or bracelet choose, read these nine tips: they will help you choose the right jewel for your occasion.

Tell the truth: How many times in the morning do you put on the usual necklace that “is so good about everything”? Or always the same ring? Not to mention earrings: they should co-ordinate with the shape of the face as well as with the clothing. Jewelery is very different from each other and before you wear or buy one (or donate it) it is good to have the ideas clear. Here are 9 steps to decide how and what to choose. Take note!

1 Determine what you want to get from the jewel. Do you want it in the center of the scene? Do you point to receiving compliments? Or should it be an almost invisible accessory that accompanies the look, but without focusing attention? In the first case, for example, an oversized necklace must be seen. Or very large earrings: circle or pendants. But beware: both the necklace and the earrings can enhance, but they also risk exposing an aspect of your body.

2 Every jewel is a message to others. So every jewel has its right time to be worn. For example, an oversized choker can be fun for an evening in town with friends or partners, but it does not look good for the office or a business appointment unless your office is particularly tolerant or populated by creative people who love break the rules. In general, on work places are more appreciated by the little-looking, traditional jewelery, the better if it is the bridal ring or engagement.

3 If you need to buy a jewel, think about how long it should last. The robustness and quality of the workmanship and material is not always the same and can determine the number of times you wear it. A bijoux that costs a few tens of euros will hardly keep shine and will be deformed by use, unless you keep it closed in a drawer. But, at the same time, a very precious gem should not be worn continually, because stones and metal wear out or scratch.

4 How much do you want to spend? It’s not a trivial question: often those who go into a jewelry store have no idea how much money is needed or how much they are willing to pay off. Result: The buyer comes out of the store with something different from what he had imagined. Before get on a jewel, take a look around the internet and get an idea. Maybe browsing pages of Gioiellis.com.

5 Before buying it, it would be good to try jewels. It is difficult for a jeweler, unless it is crazy, to rent you necklaces and earrings. But at least in the shop do not be in a hurry and ask to wear what you like. Look closely at the mirror, calmly, and imagine wearing other suits than those you have at that time.

6 Handmade jewelery or series products, such as those of major brands? There are pros and cons. Craft jewelry to be of great quality requires more working hours and, therefore, are more expensive for the same materials used. On the other hand, they may be more original. On the other hand, if it is not a big jewelery maison, there is a risk of discovering some imperfection after you’ve bought them. Jewelery produced in series, on the contrary, have a lower price and a homogeneous standard: no surprises. They are also simpler to resell. But, of course, much less original.

7 Which metal is better for you? Before purchasing, try the effect on silver and gold skin in its various colors. Also ask what metal alloy is silver or gold combined: they can cause allergies to those who have sensitive skin. Unfortunately, pure gold jewelry, 24-carat, are very rare, as well as very fragile.

8 Choose a homogeneous style for your jewelry: think that after buying it, the new jewel will have to live with those you already have in the drawer. Better to find a design that can accompany you with other pieces of your collection.

9 Do not try to save money: a jewel is also an investment that will keep or re-evaluate over time. But only if it is of quality: weight, value of used stones and machining should be carefully evaluated. Although the most important aspect is another: it should please those who wear it …