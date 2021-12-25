









What are the jewels that every woman should have? Here are the ten jewels to close in the drawer: sooner or later they will be the right ones to wear ♦ ︎

There are items of clothing that every woman must have ready in the closet: a dark dress for the evening, a suit of jacket and skirt / pants for formal occasions, a silk handkerchief to wipe away the tears in front of the last romantic movie. In the same way, there are jewels that should not be missing in the box from which in the morning you choose what to wear. Of course, there are jewels that go well every day, not binding: to go to the office or go shopping, for a walk or drink tea with friends. But there are many occasions in life when, often, a jewel makes the difference. So, before buying another jewel, read this article. Here are the ten jewels that can not miss in your collection.

1 Cocktail ring

Large, showy, colorful: these rings are so called because they wore at the years of Prohibition, in America. Women were also secretly drinking cocktails (and not only), and they accentuated the transgression by wearing very showy rings. Even today on the occasion of a party, a moment of sociability, celebrations (but not in official ceremonies) are indicated cocktail rings, which are noticed even when the atmosphere is crisp and confusing.

2 Hoop earrings

In gold, simple: the hoop earrings are among the oldest jewels, but if they still like today there is a reason. The round earrings, in fact, are good for any occasion and practically with every clothing. But, be careful: the size and the thickness of the earrings must be well proportioned to the size and shape of the visa. A pair of large earrings worn by a small woman of stature and with a round face, will seem hopelessly disproportionate. In contrast, very small hoop earrings, which just surround the earlobe, will be little appreciated on a very long face, perhaps on a woman with a height above the average.



3 Earrings with diamonds

Well yes: the simple diamond stud earrings, worn together with a dark suit, an evening dress, are a touch that makes a perfect gala dinner, but also an official occasion, in which you have to look elegant. An advantage of these earrings is that the diamonds are a little less visible than those mounted on a ring or necklace. You can also choose stones of a mediocre quality: hardly anyone will notice it.

4 Necklace with pendant

Sooner or later a necklace with pendant finds its ideal location: the dress with or without neckline, but which is enhanced thanks to the jewel. The pendant, however, must be appropriate: not too big, with the risk of turning into a pendulum when walking. But not too small to be almost invisible. A necklace pendant must have a shape that remains etched, it is noted, without being bizarre. One idea is to collect pendants with the same subject (a flower, an animal, a ring).



5 Cuff bracelet

A bracelet that covers the wrist can become the winning idea when wearing a shirt or a shirt without sleeves or with short sleeves. Enhance the arms, hands and probably even the bank account of the jeweler who sells it. Yes, because the bracelet is a special piece: if it is not excellent it risks becoming a jewel that weighs down, cluttered, out of place. A tip: even if the cuff is a gem to have, do not buy it if you have big wrists. In that case it is better to stay on very thin and light bracelets.

6 Pearl necklace

Exact: a pearl necklace. That classic, timeless, boring string of pearls. Do you think you will never wear it? Mistake. Will arrives a day when the line of simple pearls, not too small and not too big, solves the problem of the jewel-dress combination. On a shirt and blue jeans, on a gray or blue suit, on a fancy dress: a string of pearls never disappoints, especially if you have to present yourself with a certain elegance. Okay, maybe it’s not a necklace you’ll wear every day, but a pearl necklace is like a lifeboat donut: it’s necessary.

7 The sautoir

In other words, a thin and long, very long necklace with one or more turns. The sautoir had its moment of glory in the twenties of the last century, and then repeatedly came back into fashion, until it became a classic jewel. You can decide your own style, but a sautoir in gold, with small stones or pearls, is a gem worth two. In the sense that a long sautoir can be rolled around the wrist to be easily transformed into a bracelet. Remember, however, that the sautoir lengthens the appearance of the body. If you are already tall and thin lean a sautoir could harm your look.

8 Solitaire

If you have already got it, you already have it. But if no one proposed marriage to you while holding a white gold ring with a small or large diamond, then it is appropriate that you provide by yourself. Showing off a solitaire ring, that is, with a single gleaming diamond, is not just an aesthetic choice: it is a message to the competition. When it is time, sometimes it is necessary to let people know that there are people in the world who want you, so much so that they commit themselves to pay a substantial sum to buy a diamond ring and give it to you.

9 Brooch

Ok, until recently, brooch was synonymous with grandma. It was a past fashion jewel, which tasted of old. It’s not like that anymore. From some years the brooch has rightly returned to the necessary jewels. A dress a little anonymous can reborn thanks to a fun and precious brooch. Animals, flowers, emoji: the choice is free, provided that the jewel is not of little value, but that witnesses a good goldsmith’s ability of those who created it.

10 Chain necklace

As old as the world, as young as the many stars that wear it: a simple gold chain is a solution to complete many outfits. But when one says chain, one does not indicate a single, precise jewel: in reality there are many different types and it is necessary to choose the one that best suits one’s style and, above all, the shape of the body. The short, heavy chains with wide rings are not recommended for those who do not have adequate height and a long form. Thinner and longer, but without exaggeration, for women who are less tall. Pay attention to the weight: the chains of the past became rather annoying if worn for a long time. Today, however, it is easier to find little heavy.