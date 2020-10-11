That pendant looks like a cocoon











Would you like to wear a pendant that looks like a fly larva cocoon? Mah. Yet Hubert Duprat, an artist, but also a French jewelry designer, has been inspired by water fly larvae since 1980 to conceive his works and jewels based on gold, pearls, turquoise and other precious stones. The most surprising aspect is that the result looks interesting. Now the Paris Museum of Modern Art dedicates an exhibition to Hubert Duprat

(until January 10, 2021), and if you are curious, it is an opportunity to take a look at his larvae works.

The inspiration came after Duprat observed how insects build their cocoons, with sedimentary rocks, branches and debris arranged at the bottom of rivers and lakes. Insects glue each piece with saliva, similar to silk. So to design his jewels Duprat rebuilt a pond at home to observe the larvae closely. And the result … you can judge.















