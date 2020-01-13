Weapons transformed into jewels











From bombs to bracelets: this is how a line of jewels, named PeaceBomb, can serve to transform a tragedy into something positive and useful. The idea of ​​designer Elizabeth Suda was born during a trip to Laos to see villagers melt bits of bombs (unloaded by the Americans during the Vietnam War) to turn them into spoons.

What a beautiful idea to turn something so negative into something positive.

If cutlery can be made from metal, why not use the skill of local craftsmen to make bracelets and pendants? Suda wondered, which in the name of Buy Back the Bombs (we buy back the bombs thrown) founds in New York Article 22. The company, which takes its name from the article of the Declaration of Human Rights on social security, produces, markets and it donates part of the proceeds to finance demining operations: for example, with a bracelet costing $ 35, 3 square meters of earth are freed, with a $ 1,100 necklace, a surface of 78 square meters is cleared. They may seem too small numbers, but in a country, Laos, where there are an estimated 80 million unexploded mines, it is already something. Matilde de Bounvilles



















