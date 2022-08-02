









The New York jeweler Terry Castro is suddenly pass away.

American designer Terry Castro, 50, died of a heart attack in Istanbul, where he had bought a house a few years ago. He was an eclectic designer and outside the commercial circuit: he produced less than 40 pieces a year. Like many Americans, Terry Castro also started from the bottom. Before opening a jewelry workshop in Manhattan, in fact, he sold his ornaments on the sidewalks of Soho, New York. And he often used materials found a little by chance. But from that experience the designer learned to assemble stones, metals and different elements to create his jewels: leather, diamonds, silver, gold, bone. Until presenting his creations during the haute couture week in Paris with his Castro NYC brand.

Castro’s jewels are different from the usual: they look more like amulets, sculptures, extraterrestrial objects. There are padlocks and surprising dolls adorned with precious stones and metal skeletons: inspiration, according to Terry Castro, follows very distant paths. For example, architecture such as that of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, or ancient African art, the spirit-chasers of shamans. The Infinity Locks are pendants with a personalized design, with precious stones set: they represent the infinite energy of the Circle of Life. And among his fans there are stars of the show such as Steven Tyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Bibbons.











