Teresa Escudero, designer daughter of the stars

We are all stars sons. And when a piece of star, planet or comet falls from the sky it is a bit like looking in a mirror that shows the abyss of time. After all, it is not strange that a Spanish designer Teresa Escudero decided to introduce elements usually studied by astronomers and geologists in her creative atmosphere. For this reason, her jewels also use small fragments of meteorites. Objective: to create jewels that are a tangible bridge with the rest of the universe. And, with a surprising connection, also with the traditions of classical times. However, the brand of her jewels has an evocative name: Rites of Passage, because in the important moments of life there is always a before and an after.

My creations are the result of this awareness and, without a doubt, also the product of my personality and my insatiable curiosity, combined with the need to practice a poetic life. That’s why I don’t conceive a jewel as a simple element of ornament or ostentation that it makes us feel more confident, but as a piece that accentuates and reflects the best of personality or serves to declare a unique intentionality when we give it as a gift to someone special.

Teresa Escudero

It is, the designer points out, an extraterrestrial material, used together with organic material, including noble woods, alongside the classic precious metal and rough stones, as they were created over millions of years by the unpredictable geological evolutions of the Earth. Other characteristics of Teresa Escudero’s work are traceability: she uses the blokchain as a tool to guarantee the path of materials, from production to sale and resale.