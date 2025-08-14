Teodora is the new fine jewelry brand specializing exclusively in Colombian emeralds. It was founded in Bogotá in 2024 by Isabela Fajardo, 25, who, after graduating in Business Administration in Bogotá, completed her training at the Istituto Marangoni in Paris. She currently divides her time between New York, where she works as a merchandise coordinator at Bergdorf Goodman, and Colombia. At its debut, the new jewelry brand launched the Teodora | Fundamentals. Collection Zero, which celebrates the essence of the emerald, drawing inspiration from Colombian landscapes and indigenous traditions.



The collection is an invitation to rediscover the emerald through a contemporary lens. The collection also explains the origin of the Maison’s name, Teodora, which in ancient Greek means “gift from God,” in this case, the emerald. The jewels in the collection, consisting of 16 pieces, focus on minimalism, with a simple style centered on the combination of rose gold and the green of the emerald.

