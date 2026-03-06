The exhibition-competition returns to Casalmaggiore with 47 artists’ jewelry pieces. Theme: the mountains.

Redefining the Jewel, a project conceived and directed by Sonia Patrizia Catena, returns to the Museo del Bijou in Casalmaggiore (Cremona) for its tenth edition (March 7-September 27, 2026). The exhibition, along with the parallel competition, brings together 47 artists’ jewelry pieces that interpret the theme of the mountains: not just a natural landscape, but an archetype and symbolic body. The competition identified several macro-areas for reflection: time and stratification; walking, climbing, and elevation; landscape anatomy and relationships; archaic forces and the power of nature. These are project fields within which each artist was able to move freely.

Redefining the Jewel also welcomes an artist from the world of contemporary art this year: Alex Sala, who presents the exhibition “Eremitaggio.” The project builds on Sala’s Eremi series of works, in which he constructs a fundamental confrontation between material and vision. This year, the jewelry collection by artist Gaia Descovich, winner of the Gioiello Contemporaneo 2025 competition organized by the Galleria Rossini in Milan, of which the Museo del Bijou is a partner, is also on display.

This year, the winners chosen by the jury will again receive special prizes from the cultural partners of Redefining Jewellery. The event aims to enhance and promote a new form of jewelry—artistic jewelry—by giving voice to diverse stylistic and material explorations.

Designers on exhibition

Amàno – Cinzia Mauri; Angela Favaro – 83 characters; Anna Agati; Brigitta Petrovszki Lajszki; Christian Molin (IOSPAZIO); Cristina Anna Aldrighi; donidelmare gioielli by emily de vito and roberto coppola; Elena Ramparelli; Elenadp crea; Eleonora Monguzzi; Elisa Lanna; Elisa Scavazza – frankie fabrics textilejewelry; Fausta Bennani – Divina Crochetart Jewelry; Flavia Turone – Atelier Effects; Florencia Sedran; Francesca Romana Sansoni – Signs of Earth; Gaia Descovich Jewelry; Gina Vasile; Giovanni Amadori; Giulia Vignetti GIOI; Giulia Villa – Outremer Jewellery; Gloria Forghieri – Almatelier; IN SIGNA by Lucia Angeloni and Claudia Biscarini; The Zippers by Paola Cavalli; LeMari Recycle; Luisa Mucedola – Artegeniale; Maria Alessandra Filippelli; Maria Cristina Codecasa Conti; Melissa Signani; Monica Ungarelli; Hello! Michela Deanesi; Paola Cisterni raku; Paola Marzoli – Paolacreart; Patrizia Giachero; Patrizia Panizzolo; Rosalba Rombolà Gioielli; RosaRomano Bijoux Art to Wear; Sabinamarinogioielli – Valentina Zottoli Odile Jewellery – Ilaria Di Giacomo Ilalab; Sabrina Salvioli; Sabrina Zorzan Zorzanjewels; Silvia De Nuccio Ventodiscirocco; Silvia Orani – SilverStrass; Simone Cipolla Golden Gallery 1870; Valentina Grotto; Valentina Romen; Valerio Salvadori – REDÒ FLORENCE 1989; Vanessa Kubach.